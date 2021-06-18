STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori makes AC Milan move permanent with four-year deal

The 23-year-old English player arrived last January on loan with the club exercising their option to buy for a reported 28 million euro ($33.4 million).

Published: 18th June 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Milan's Fikayo Tomori, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Milan, at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Milan's Fikayo Tomori, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Milan, at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 9. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has made his loan move to AC Milan permanent agreeing a four-year deal with the Serie A runners-up on Thursday.

The 23-year-old English player arrived last January on loan with the club exercising their option to buy for a reported 28 million euro ($33.4 million).

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the exercising of the option for the permanent transfer of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori from Chelsea," the club said in a statement. 

"The English defender, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal over the last season, will continue to play with the club until 30 June 2025."

Canada-born defender Tomori joined Chelsea in 2016, but fell out of favour with previous coach Frank Lampard, making just four appearances last season, with only one in the Premier League, before deciding to move to Italy.

Milan finished second in Serie A last season to return to Champions League football for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fikayo Tomori AC Milan Serie A Chelsea
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp