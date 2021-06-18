STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Depay, Dumfries score, Netherlands tops Austria at Euro 2020

Depay sent a penalty kick low into the corner in the 11th minute for his 27th goal in 66 international matches.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Netherlands' players celebrate at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Netherlands and Austria. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AMSTERDAM: This time, the Netherlands never looked like throwing away their two-goal lead.

Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Dutch comfortably beat Austria 2-0 Thursday to advance to the round of 16 at the European Championship.

"We showed some different qualities today," Netherlands coach Frank de Boer said.

"Defensively we were much better than (against) Ukraine."

Depay sent a penalty kick low into the corner in the 11th minute for his 27th goal in 66 international matches.

Dumfries then scored his second goal of the tournament, following his late winner against Ukraine, in the 67th after an unselfish pass from PSV Eindhoven teammate Donyell Malen.

A foul by Austria captain David Alaba on Dumfries earned the Dutch penalty at the Johan Cruyff Arena, although only after referee Orel Grinfeeld had a second look at the incident on a screen.

Dumfries, a wing back who has played a role in all five Netherlands goals at the tournament, was asked after the match if his tournament was beginning to resemble a boyhood dream.

"It's starting to look that way," he said.

The Netherlands is playing at a major international soccer tournament for the first time in seven years and qualified for the knockout stage with a game to spare.

The Dutch, whose only major tournament victory came at the 1988 European Championship, finished third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Austria rarely threatened to equalize against a well-ordered Dutch defense led by Matthijs De Ligt on his return from a groin injury.

"He made a couple of interventions where you could see his power, his speed, his strength in the air," De Boer said of the Juventus player.

The closest Austria came was a long-range shot by Alaba in the 82nd minute.

The team had slightly more possession than the Netherlands but only managed one shot on target in the entire game.

"We didn't create real chances," Austria defender Aleksandar Dragovic said.

"We have to work on that."

In the group's other match, Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 in Bucharest.

The Dutch win eliminated North Macedonia.

Austria was playing without Marko Arnautovic.

The forward was handed a one-match ban by UEFA for insulting a North Macedonian player in the teams' Euro 2020 opener.

The incident soured Austria's first victory at a major tournament in 31 years and its first ever at the European Championship.

Dumfries' goal and overall performance again vindicated De Boer's decision to ditch the traditional Dutch system of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards in favor of three defenders, five midfielders and two forwards.

Dumfries is a wing back who can sprint up the right flank and cause problems in the opponent's penalty area.

The Dutch also led 2-0 in their opening match on Sunday, but Ukraine scored a pair of goals level at 2-2.

Dumfries scored the winner in the 85th minute on that day.

The Netherlands will play its final Group C match against North Macedonia on Monday, also in Amsterdam.

Austria will take on Ukraine in Bucharest.

"We still have it in our hands to qualify for the round of 16," Austria coach Franco Foda said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Memphis Depay Denzel Dumfries Euro 2020
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp