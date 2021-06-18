STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forward Rahim Ali extends stay at Chennaiyin FC till 2023

Rahim Ali will be aiming to build on the solid performance in the 2020-21 ISL season for the two-time winners.

Published: 18th June 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC forward Rahim Ali

Chennaiyin FC forward Rahim Ali (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Forward Rahim Ali has extended his contract with former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC by two years and will stay with the side till 2023, the club said on Friday.

The talented 21-year old Bengal forward will be aiming to build on the solid performance in the 2020-21 ISL season for the two-time winners.

"I am really excited to continue my journey and learning with Chennaiyin FC. I feel really good, having extended my stay at the club. I am looking forward to getting back on the pitch in CFC colours," Rahim was quoted as saying in a press release.

"The last season in Goa was one of immense experience and exposure. I am really grateful for the opportunities I have received; that I got a chance to prove myself," he added.

A product of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Elite Academy, Rahim joined CFC from their developmental side Indian Arrows in 2018, having featured in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

The India youth international spent the following season on loan back at Indian Arrows, before being handed his Chennaiyin debut during the memorable 2019-20 campaign that saw the club reach a third ISL final in six years.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said "We are immensely delighted to have Rahim (Ali) continuing his journey and development with us. Last season he showcased the potential he possesses, and we are excited to see him go from strength to strength in the coming campaigns."

