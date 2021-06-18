STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Penalty misses, saves at historically high rate at Euro 2020

North Macedonia midfielder Ezgjan Alioski and Ukraine opponent Ruslan Malinovskyi both failed to score from the spot in the second half of their game on Thursday.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi kicks and misses to score a penalty shot during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and North Macedonia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

GENEVA: Penalty kicks are being missed and saved at a historically high rate at this year's European Championship.

North Macedonia midfielder Ezgjan Alioski and Ukraine opponent Ruslan Malinovskyi both failed to score from the spot in the second half of their game on Thursday.

When Memphis Depay scored for the Netherlands later Thursday, it meant only one-third of Euro 2020 penalties have been scored so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo, for Portugal against Hungary, is the only other player to convert a penalty of the six awarded so far, though Alioski did follow up to put in the rebound after his was saved.

The Euro 2020 strike rate is way down from the 74% scored from all penalties awarded at final tournament games since the first in 1960 through Euro 2016.

The very first penalty awarded was missed, by Josef Vojta of Czechoslovakia against Soviet Union great Lev Yashin in the 1960 semifinals.

The four penalties missed in the first 16 matches at Euro 2020 equals the total failures, from 12 penalties awarded, at the entire 51-game tournament five years ago.

Ronaldo had one of those missed penalties at Euro 2016, hitting the post in a 0-0 draw against Austria.

By scoring the first successful penalty at Euro 2020, Ronaldo also matched his feat from the 2018 World Cup.

His hat trick in Portugal's opening 3-3 draw with Spain included a penalty.

The 2018 tournament in Russia set World Cup records for penalties awarded, 29, and scored, 22.

Here's a look at the first six penalties at Euro 2020: PIERRE-EMILE HOJBJERG In a game that will be remembered for the collapse of Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had to step up in his absence.

Hojbjerg's weak, low shot allowed Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to dive to his left and make the save.

Eriksen is the team's usual penalty taker.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo set the all-time scoring record for the European Championship with an 87th-minute penalty, putting Portugal up 2-0 against Hungary in Budapest.

Ronaldo took a fast run-up and sent a hard shot to the bottom right corner of the net as goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi guessed wrong and dived to his right.

It was Ronaldo's 10th goal over five European tournaments.

He added an 11th in stoppage time in the 3-0 victory.

GARETH BALE

Wales captain Gareth Bale was outstanding in his team's 2-0 victory over Turkey, except for his wild penalty miss in the 61st minute.

Bale took a stuttering run-up then placed his left-footed shot high over the bar as goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir guessed right by diving to his right.

EZGJAN ALIOSKI

Ezgjan Alioski's powerful left-footed penalty for North Macedonia was too close to Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan and at an ideal height for a blocking save diving to his left.

However, the ball came right back to Alioski, who won a race against an onrushing crowd of teammates to score on the rebound.

The 57th-minute goal cut his team's deficit to 2-1, but Ukraine held on for the victory.

RUSLAN MALINOVSKYI

Ukraine could have put its game against North Macedonia out of reach with an 84th-minute penalty awarded for handball after a long video review.

Ruslan Malinovskyi ran up casually and placed a rising shot that let goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski make a comfortable save diving to his right.

Ukraine hung on for the 2-1 victory.

MEMPHIS DEPAY Generating power from a short run-up, Memphis Depay shot low into the corner beyond Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann diving to his right.

The goal gave the Netherlands an 11th-minute lead in a 2-0 victory in Amsterdam.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Penalty kicks Ezgjan Alioski Ruslan Malinovskyi Euro 2020 Memphis Depay
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp