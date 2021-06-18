We need to shoot more on goal, says Blue Tigers coach Igor Stimac

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a draw against Afghanistan a few days back in the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 joint qualifiers, India made it to the third round of the latter while their campaign in the former came to an end. The road ahead, however, is not easy for them if they wish to qualify for the continental competition.

The Blue Tigers will be up against quality sides and need to up their game in all departments to give them a chance of making it to China, the host nation for the Asian Cup.

The next round is only scheduled from February to September next year, but head coach Igor Stimac has already chalked out future plans aiming to start the camp from August. The duration of the camp would also depend on the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) as players will have to report to their respective clubs.

“My plan is already done and ready for the technical committee meeting. We plan to start the camp in August, to prepare for two friendly games, which are due in September. Then depending on the start of the ISL — October, November? But if the ISL does not start before November, then we are going to work as a national team, friendlies in October and November,” said Stimac during a virtual interaction on Friday.

Since Stimac took over two years back, the fitness levels of the Indian players have improved. Also, they have looked impressive at the back, as recent numbers suggest — they just conceded seven goals, and even the defending champions Qatar failed to score against India in one of the group games. Their style of play has also got better. However, India’s offensive play has been found wanting. Some of the players have lacked confidence in front of goal, failing to convert their chances. The growing concern is the overreliance on Sunil Chhetri for goals, who scored three of six in the second round of qualifiers.

“In front of our goals, we are doing a good job. The numbers are there. In the middle third, we are doing a decent job. In the final third, we are struggling, that is what happens when you play against better sides, or against weaker sides, which are defending with 10 men behind the ball,” said the gaffer, who wants his players to have more attempts on goals. “We need to shoot more on goal. We come to an area in a good position and we do not take responsibility to shoot. So these are the things our players need to learn and it will come with time.”

Interestingly Stimac, whose contract has been extended till September, is happy to accept whatever the AIFF decides with his future. “I am honoured to work with AIFF, If they say, they are not happy (with me), I am ready to accept that."