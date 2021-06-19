STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Chiesa fears Bale, Ramsey as Italy look to match unbeaten record

Roberto Mancini's side play Wales for top spot in Group A in Rome, after 3-0 wins over both Turkey and Switzerland put them through to the last 16.

Published: 19th June 2021 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Italy's Federico Chiesa, centre, and Switzerland's Mario Gavranovic battle for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Italy forward Federico Chiesa said Friday he expects a battling performance from Wales stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey as the Azzurri look to extend their 10-match winning streak without conceding a goal.

Roberto Mancini's side play Wales for top spot in Group A in Rome, after 3-0 wins over both Turkey and Switzerland put them through to the last 16.

Italy are unbeaten since September 2018 and on Sunday Mancini could match Italy's two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo's record of 30 games unbeaten between 1935 and 1939.

"Wales is a team that will certainly fight. They have influential players at international level, above all Gareth Bale," said Chiesa, who was also wary of Juventus teammate Aaron Ramsey. 

"Ramsey too. He's an above average player, very intelligent. Technically strong, I appreciated him both off and on the pitch at Juventus."

Wales have four points from their two games in Baku and another draw would ensure progress to the last 16, while a win would put them top of Group A.

"There is energy, electricity and the credit goes to Mancini," said Chiesa, speaking at the team's training base outside Florence. 

"The fans are right to dream and we're with them. We are here to go all the way, to crown this great dream."

Chiesa has yet to start for Italy in the group stage.

"Obviously we always hope to play, but I accept the decisions of the coach and I am ready when he decides to utilise me," said the 23-year-old.

"We are all starters and the coach wants us to be ready at all times."

Chiesa hit top form at Juventus after joining on loan from Fiorentina last September, scoring 14 goals in 43 games for the Turin giants, including four in the Champions League.

However for the national side he has scored just once in 27 matches over three years.

"It's true, with Italy there is room for improvement, but by continuing on this path everything will come," he warned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roberto Mancini Aaron Ramsey Gareth Bale Federico Chiesa
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp