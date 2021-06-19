STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Joachim Loew insists Germany can cope with Euro 2020 pressure

A 1-0 defeat to France has left Germany playing catch-up while Portugal top Group F after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in their 3-0 win over Hungary in their opening game.

Published: 19th June 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Germany's national coach Joachim Loew, right, talks to players during a training session of the German soccer team at Herzogenaurach, Germany, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MUNICH: Joachim Loew insists Germany can cope with the pressure of needing a win against holders Portugal on Saturday to get their Euro 2020 campaign back on track.

A 1-0 defeat to France has left Germany playing catch-up while Portugal top Group F after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in their 3-0 win over Hungary in their opening game.

Failure to beat Portugal would put Germany in danger of another premature exit having crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage. 

However, Germany coach Loew is confident his side can turn things around against Portugal.

"The pressure is always the same, it doesn't matter who we are playing against, and we can cope with it," said Loew, whose side play Hungary in their final group game in Munich next Wednesday.

"We have to do things better, we didn't create enough against France and that is what we have been working on for the last few days."

"We have to get into the last third of the pitch more - and stay there."

Loew is expected to tinker with his starting line-up and striker Timo Werner could replace his Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz, who had a quiet night against France.

Leon Goretzka, who is returning from injury, is likely to come off the bench at some stage to bolster the midfield, but Loew has confirmed the Bayern Munich star will not start.

Against Portugal, Loew expects a "well drilled and strong opponent like France" and warned "we can't afford not to be wide awake, not even for a second."

Ronaldo is now the all-time leading scorer in European Championship history with 11 goals, but Loew reiterated there is more to Portugal than their superstar forward.

"They were a one-man show in the past, but now they have four or five world-class players," he said.

"Ronaldo can do more than just move Coke bottles," quipped Loew, after fitness fanatic Ronaldo removed a Coca-Cola bottle during a press conference in Budapest.

"You have to defend against him as a group. We know the lines he runs and that is important."

Joshua Kimmich, who is set to start at right-back, said it is up to the Germans to find and exploit Portugal's weaknesses.

"We want to focus specifically on our own strengths," said Kimmich.

"Against France, we got into spaces we wanted to occupy, but we didn't finish our chances.

"We want to do better against Portugal. Every team has weaknesses and we want to show that tomorrow."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joachim Loew Euro 2020
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp