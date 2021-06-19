STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Wales' Aaron Ramsey a 'man for the big occasions' ahead of Italy return

The Juventus playmaker has scored goals in crucial qualifying matches, claimed three assists at Euro 2016 and starred in three FA Cup final wins for former club Arsenal.

Published: 19th June 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Wales' Aaron Ramsey addresses spectators during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BAKU: Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey is used to performing in important fixtures for club and country.

The Juventus playmaker has scored goals in crucial qualifying matches, claimed three assists at Euro 2016 and starred in three FA Cup final wins for former club Arsenal.

On Sunday, he heads to his adoptive Italy to face the Azzurri in Wales' final group game at Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old scored the opening goal in the midweek win over Turkey to put his country on the verge of reaching the last 16 for a second straight European Championship.

He joined the record 36-time Italian champions two years ago but his time there so far has been littered with various injuries and he has only played 110 minutes for the Bianconeri since the end of March.

"I don't think that's a concern with Aaron," Wales midfielder Joe Allen said on Friday.

"He's naturally incredibly fit. He works tirelessly off the pitch to keep himself in shape and I've never played with him and thought he looks anything other than fully fit and sharp and ready to go.

"As soon as he turned up here you could see it wasn't going to be a problem."

Ramsey underlined his ability as a box-to-box midfielder in the victory in Baku with a last-gasp 79th-minute challenge in his own box on Turkey's onrushing left-back Mert Muldur.

"He showed that the other night with some of his touches, his movement and everything he did," Wales defender Connor Roberts said this week.

"Towards the end of the game they attacked, and he made a tackle just behind me.

"I was thinking 'That's Aaron Ramsey –- if he can do that, we all could show that'."

- 'Inside and out' -

Ramsey came through Cardiff's academy and made his Wales bow a month before his 18th birthday.

Gareth Bale set up Ramsey's goals in the Azeri capital after creating two other golden opportunities for the former Gunner. 

It is a relationship stretching back since their time in Wales' youth set-up.

"They know each other's games inside and out," Allen said.

"In my book they're both world-class players. When the two of them come together, you expect things to happen."

Allen and Ramsey have featured together 32 times at international level since the Stoke midfielder's debut in 2009 and were both named in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament.

Allen said has seen no difference in Ramsey's play since his move to Serie A.

"I don't think there's been a drastic change in his game. He's just continued to get better and better," Allen, 31, said.

"Now, he's got much more experience under the belt.

"The experience of playing in a different league, with different styles of football has certainly helped his game. It certainly helped what he's brought back to the Welsh camp when he's met up with us and the Euros."

Ramsey is set to come up against four Juve team-mates in the Italian capital this week, at a stadium where he is yet to lose.

"We've lent on him for a bit of knowledge. A few of the lads have picked his brains about a lot of his players," Allen said.

"The stage is set for the likes of him. He's a man for the big occasions. Italy away in Rome is certainly that."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaron Ramsey Euro 2020
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp