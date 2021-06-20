STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'We don't want to limp across the line, ee want to qualify in style': Wales coach ahead of Italy game

In Group A, Italy are already through with six points with Wales on four. Switzerland have one point before their game in Baku against Turkey, who have lost both outings so far.

Published: 20th June 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gareth Bale

Wales' Gareth Bale heads the ball. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Wales can secure a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 when they face Italy in Rome later, after Germany breathed life into their campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal on Saturday in Munich.

Saturday also saw world champions France held by Hungary in Budapest, while Spain played out a second draw in as many games, this time against Poland.

Now it is on to the final round of group games and Wales -- semi-finalists at Euro 2016 -- stand on the brink of a return to the knockout phase.

However, they must face an Italy side who are at home in Rome and have made arguably the biggest impression of any team so far at the tournament.

Wales therefore need just a point to go through to a last-16 tie in Amsterdam, although a win at the Stadio Olimpico would see them leapfrog Italy into first place.

If they lose, the Swiss could yet finish above them by beating Turkey.

"We don't want to limp across the line. We want to qualify in style and get where we deserve," Wales coach Robert Page said.

Roberto Mancini's Italy have won both matches so far by a 3-0 margin and are unbeaten in 29 games.

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti is set to return for the Azzurri after a knee injury with Mancini expected to make changes to his team.

"We would have done it anyway if it was a decisive game because it's the third game in ten days, playing at 6pm in 32 degrees Celsius, we need fresh players," Mancini said.

Meanwhile Switzerland need three points against Turkey by the Caspian Sea to have a chance of claiming a place in the next round.

"The game has a great importance. It's a knock-out game basically," coach Vladimir Petkovic said.
 

