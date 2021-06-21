STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Rainbow armband symbol for diversity': UEFA stops investigation into Manuel Neuer's Pride Month gesture

Neuer has been sporting the rainbow-coloured armband to show support towards the LGBT+ community during 'Pride Month'.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer's rainbow-coloured captain's armband during Euro 2020 matches. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MUNICH: UEFA has stopped its investigation into Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's rainbow-coloured captain's armband during Euro 2020 matches against France and Portugal, the German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed.

Neuer has been sporting the rainbow-coloured armband to show support towards the LGBT+ community during the 'Pride Month'.

"UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by Manuel Neuer. In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a good cause," German Football Association tweeted.

UEFA had earlier opened an investigation into Neuer's armband as the European football body said termed the act as a 'political symbol'. Before the tournament started, UEFA had asked every team to not make any politicial demonstrations.

As per a report in Goal.com, UEFA is contemplating giving more matches to Budapest in Euro 2020. The legislation there bans schools from disseminating content deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

Denmark and Chelsea player Pernille Harder has already asked UEFA to step up and refrain from moving more matches to Budapest.

Harder has done so as Hungary's government introduced new anti LGBT+ legislation and as a result, the country is attracting criticism from a few corners.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest has currently hosted two matches in Euro 2020 and there are still two more matches set to be played including a Group F encounter between Portugal and France.

UEFA semi-finals and final could be moved from Wembley Stadium, London to Budapest if Covid-19 restrictions in the UK are not lifted.

