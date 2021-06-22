STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Euphoria' for Denmark after difficult start at Euro 2020

Kasper Schmeichel described his feelings after Denmark’s win over Russia at the European Championship with one word.

Published: 22nd June 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel celebrates after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Denmark at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Kasper Schmeichel described his feelings after Denmark’s win over Russia at the European Championship with one word.

”Euphoria,” the goalkeeper said.

That sense of unbridled joy is a nice feeling for a team that’s been through, as Schmeichel put it, ”a turbulent emotional roller coaster” at Euro 2020 but now has every reason to look forward with optimism.

The 4-1 win over Russia secured a spot in the round of 16 for Denmark, where it will play Wales on Saturday in Amsterdam.

”After the last 10-12 days that we’ve been through, it feels great to advance,” Schmeichel said. ”So much has happened, but now the Euros start in earnest for us. We have a chance to make this a really good tournament after a very, very difficult start.”

That start, with Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest during the opening game against Finland, has made Denmark a sentimental favorite for many fans even outside the country.

In Denmark, it has made the entire nation unite even more than it usually would during a major soccer tournament. The crowd of 25,000 at Parken Stadium has carried the team forward in its last two games against Belgium and Russia, and the players took time to thank them in every section of the arena after Monday’s game.

”I don’t think we could have done this without the support,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. ”It lifts the players, it lifts everything, and it just means so much to us.”

Now, though, they have to find a way to win in a neutral venue, and against a team that reached the semifinals at Euro 2016.

”They have great players,” Hjulmand said of Wales. ”It will be a very exciting and a very equal match.”

Eriksen is widely considered Denmark’s best player and by far its most creative playmaker. But Hjulmand has adjusted to his absence by switching to a more defensively solid formation and it was 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard, who has replaced Eriksen in the starting lineup, who scored the opening goal against Russia.

”It’s insane that we’re advancing,” Damsgaard said. ”It’s the greatest feeling ever.”

Eriksen was released from the hospital on Friday and then went to visit his teammates before going home to continue his recovery with his family. Just like after the Belgium game, the Inter Milan midfielder sent a message to the team’s WhatsApp group right after the Russia win, defender Jens Stryger Larsen said.

And it’s clear that Eriksen’s ordeal is still a massive source of motivation for this Denmark team.

”We’ve been through so much in the time we’ve been together. We all agreed that this was not the last chapter in this story,” Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard said. ”We must be allowed to enjoy the victory tonight and the feeling of moving on, after everything we have been through as a team. There was no doubt that this victory was also for Christian.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kasper Schmeichel Denmark Euro 2020 European Championship European Championship 2020
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp