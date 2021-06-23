STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

England vs Czech Republic: At 19, Bukayo Saka wins man of the match prize at Euro 2020

Now Southgate will have to decide if the teen stays in the starting lineup, something that could depend on the team’s next opponent.

Published: 23rd June 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Gareth Southgate embraces Bukayo Saka. (Phot

England's manager Gareth Southgate embraces Bukayo Saka. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Bukayo Saka was put on the field to turn possession into penetration, to create chances for an England team that had scored only one goal in two matches at the European Championship.

He did all that and more, but he still came up short in one particular area.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal in England’s 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic on Tuesday by heading in a cross from Jack Grealish that flew just over the jumping Saka’s own head.

“It was a great cross from Jack and Raheem was there for the goal,” the 19-year-old midfielder said. “I almost got there but I’m just not quite tall enough.”

He was good enough, however. Good enough to get UEFA’s player of the match award. And maybe even good enough to stay in the starting lineup when England plays its next Euro 2020 match in the round of 16.

“He earned that opportunity (to play) tonight and he has grabbed it,” England coach Gareth Southgate said.

England already knew it had advanced to the round of 16 before the game at Wembley Stadium had started, allowing Southgate to try something new with an attack that has created very little since the tournament began. The two new somethings were Saka and Grealish.

“The instructions were just to play, you know, have fun, play with freedom, express yourself,” Saka said. “We’ve already qualified, there’s no pressure on us, just have fun out there and that’s what I tried to do.”

Saka did for England what he had been doing all season for Arsenal, and it worked.

Now Southgate will have to decide if the teen stays in the starting lineup, something that could depend on the team’s next opponent. As Group D winners, England will face either World Cup champion France, defending champion Portugal, Germany or Hungary at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in the next round.

“He (Southgate) said that’s one of my qualities, it’s what I’ve done all season at my club,” Saka said. “He just told me to play how I do at my club. Play confident, play free and express yourself and that’s what I did.”

It was Saka’s first start in a major international tournament and only his sixth appearance for England. But, remarkably, it was his second man of the match award. The young man who grew up in nearby Ealing earned the other in his third appearance for the national team — a 3-0 victory over Ireland in November.

“I am a local boy. I’ve gone past the stadium millions of times,” Saka said. “It’s really special. It’s amazing. I’ve played here before and got a man of the match performance before but that was without the fans and without my family.

“So tonight to have my family and of course the England fans in the stadium it was really special. It’s a night I’ll never forget.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bukayo Saka Gareth Southgate Euro 2020 Euro Cup 2020 Euro Cup
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp