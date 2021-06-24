STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

After long France wait, Karim Benzema has another chance to score

After ending a nearly six-year wait for an international goal, Karim Benzema could score again as soon as Monday.

Published: 24th June 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

France's Karim Benzema gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

France's Karim Benzema gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUDAPEST: After ending a nearly six-year wait for an international goal, Karim Benzema could score again as soon as Monday.

France will face Switzerland in the round of 16 at the European Championship and the striker may relish that contest for a couple of reasons.

Benzema might play more freely after scoring both goals in the 2-2 draw against Portugal on Wednesday, taking a huge weight off his back. They were his first goals for Les Bleus since October 2015.

“Everyone was waiting for this,” the Real Madrid forward said. “The pressure is different than when you're playing for your club.”

He might also feel confident because it was against the Swiss that he produced his previous best performance for France in a 5-2 win at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He scored with an opportunist finish, set up a goal for Moussa Sissoko, and had a superb curling strike disallowed because it crossed the line just after referee Bjorn Kuipers blew the final whistle.

Brazilian fans in Salvador warmed to his flamboyant style and he was the No. 1 striker for coach Didier Deschamps. Antoine Griezmann was emerging on the international scene and Olivier Giroud was behind Benzema in the hierarchy.

The following year, Benzema's international career was in freefall after a fallout with Deschamps because of the player’s involvement in a “sextape” scandal.

It cost Benzema a place at Euro 2016, where France lost to Portugal in the final. Then, he watched from his television as France won the 2018 World Cup.

A change of heart from Deschamps saw Benzema surprisingly recalled just before Euro 2020 and, after a frustrating performance last Saturday against Hungary, he was at his classy best against Portugal.

“Those goals were important for Karim,” Deschamps said. “But he never stopped believing in himself and I’ve never stopped believing in him.”

Benzema’s tally of 29 goals in 86 international appearances seems a bit low for a player of such technical ability. However, there is far more to his game than goals. He is an unselfish forward who creates space for others, a mixture of finisher, playmaker and provider.

Former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s record all-time leading scorer with 450 goals and credited Benzema's role in achieving that during the nine years they played together. Their bond was evident when they walked off the field on Wednesday with their arms around each other.

Benzema has come into his own at Madrid since Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018.

He has moved up to fifth overall on Madrid’s list of scorers with 279 goals and is tied for fourth highest in the Champions League with 71.

Now it’s time for the 33-year-old Benzema to help France score goals at Euro 2020.

He did that against Portugal, stepping up to score a penalty in first-half injury time when Griezmann is the more regular penalty taker.

There was pressure on Benzema, too, because France was trailing 1-0 and his previous penalty against Wales was saved three weeks ago.

He sent the ball into the bottom left corner.

“You," Benzema said, “have to be determined.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karim Benzema France Euro 2020 European Championship European Championship 2020
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp