Five-star Spain reach Euro 2020 knockout stage as Poland crashes out despite Lewandowski heroics

Poland needed to win themselves to go through but instead Sweden won it in the fourth minute of added time as substitute Viktor Claesson made it 3-2.

Published: 24th June 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 12:22 AM

Spain's players celebrate their victory after the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on June 23, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Spain found their form at the right time on Wednesday, crushing Slovakia 5-0 in Seville to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 before holders Portugal and Germany try to join them in the knockout phase.

On the last day of group-stage action Spain benefited from two own goals as they swept through to the next round as runners-up in Group E behind Sweden, while Ukraine progressed without playing.

Having already qualified, Sweden secured top spot in their group only after scoring late to win 3-2 against Poland, for whom a Robert Lewandowski double was not enough in Saint Petersburg.

Spain had drawn their first two matches in the competition despite having home advantage in Seville, but coach Luis Enrique warned on the eve of facing Slovakia that his team were "like a bottle of cava that is about to be uncorked".

For the second consecutive game they contrived to miss a penalty as Alvaro Morata's effort following a foul on Koke was saved by Martin Dubravka.

However, a calamitous error by Dubravka allowed Spain to go ahead on the half-hour as the goalkeeper saw a Pablo Sarabia shot hit the bar and then palmed it into his own net as it dropped back down.

- Lewandowski efforts in vain -

In searing Andalusian heat Aymeric Laporte then scored his first goal for Spain since switching international allegiance from France, making it 2-0 right on half-time.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions ran away with the game in the second half as Sarabia swept in a Jordi Alba cross and Ferran Torres scored within moments of coming off the bench.

Juraj Kucka's own goal made it 5-0 as Spain equalled the biggest winning margin in the history of the European Championship.

"We've shut a lot of mouths up. We've played some great football and had more luck than in the first two games," Laporte told television channel Telecinco.

Sweden led Poland 2-0 in Saint Petersburg, Emil Forsberg scoring an early opener and then firing in for his brace after great work from Dejan Kulusevski.

In between Lewandowski had contrived to miss a sitter, twice heading off the bar in quick succession when it seemed easier to score.

But the Bayern Munich superstar showed his worth with a stunning strike to reduce the deficit and then an 84th-minute equaliser, a scoreline that would have allowed Spain to win the group.

Poland needed to win themselves to go through but instead Sweden won it in the fourth minute of added time as substitute Viktor Claesson made it 3-2.

Meanwhile those results allowed Ukraine -- who played their final Group C game on Monday -- to be confirmed as through to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

