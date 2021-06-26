STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro 2020: Toni Kroos takes aim at fickle Germany fans

Toni Kroos says it was an achievement just to qualify from such a tough group to set up a clash with England at Wembley.

Published: 26th June 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Toni Kroos has slammed criticism of the Germany team at Euro 2020 by some fans still disgruntled with their performances despite reaching the knockout rounds where they face England in the last 16.

A tension-filled 2-2 draw with Hungary on Wednesday saw Germany progress as second in Group F alongside world champions France and holders Portugal.

Kroos says it was an achievement just to qualify from such a tough group to set up a clash with England at Wembley on Tuesday.

"We are happy to have progressed in this group, which not everyone thought we would," Kroos said on his podcast 'Einfach mal Luppen' (Just lob it).

He is perplexed by criticsm of the German team struggling to draw with Hungary, four days after Germany were celebrated as title contenders after a 4-2 thrashing of Portugal.

He described the fans' fickle reaction to results like "little flags blowing with the wind".

"After the win over Portugal, you'd have thought we were European champions, now it's like we don't deserve to go further."

Germany twice came from behind against Hungary and were six minutes from elimination until Leon Goretzka's equaliser.

"We didn't put in a very confident performance," Kroos admitted. "We don't have to fool ourselves. It was close."

Nevertheless, he insists Germany "deserve" to face England for a place in the quarter-finals and issued a defiant message directly to the team's doubters.

"We're in the last 16 - whether you like it or not."

Kroos is excited to play England as Germany have won each of their last four meetings in the knockout stages of major tournaments.

"We know the stadium, the opponent, the history. There are many reasons to look forward to it," said Kroos, who "firmly" expects the Germans to advance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toni Kroos Germany Euro 2020 European Championship 2020 European Championship
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp