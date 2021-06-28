STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru FC part ways with Spanish defender Juan Gonzalez

Bengaluru FC on Monday confirmed that the club has mutually agreed to part ways with Spanish defender Juan Gonzalez.

Published: 28th June 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC defender Juan Gonzalez

Bengaluru FC defender Juan Gonzalez (Photo | Bengaluru FC Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC on Monday confirmed that the club has mutually agreed to part ways with Spanish defender Juan Gonzalez.

"Bengaluru FC can confirm that the club has mutually agreed to part ways with Spanish defender Juan Gonzalez," Bengaluru FC said in a tweet.

"The club would like to put on record its immense gratitude for Juanan's contributions over the last five seasons, and we wish him well for the future. #ThankYouJuanan," it added.

Last week, club captain Sunil Chhetri had signed a new two-year deal with the club. Chhetri, who signed with the Blues in 2013, will see the new deal extend his stay with Bengaluru into a tenth season.

Chhetri, who joined Bengaluru in 2013, has made 203 appearances for the club since, scoring 101 goals in that time. The 36-year-old has led the club since its inception in 2013 and has topped the goal-scoring charts in each of his eight seasons with the Blues.

"I'm really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special," Chhetri had said after completing formalities on his extension.

"I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I'm looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them," he added.

Chhetri, a six-time AIFF Player of the Year, led the Blues to their first League title in 2013, and has since won five more trophies with the club, including the Federation Cup (2015, 2017), Indian Super League (2018-19) and Super Cup (2018).

In addition to several other individual awards, Chhetri was named the Asian Football Confederation's Asian Icon in 2018 and the following year, he was conferred the Padma Shri -- India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

