Experienced defender Narayan Das joins Chennaiyin FC

Two-time ISL champs Chennaiyin FC announced the roping in of experienced defender Narayan Das on a two-year contract.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:59 PM

Narayan Das joins Chennaiyin FC after a season-long stint with SC East Bengal.

Narayan Das joins Chennaiyin FC after a season-long stint with SC East Bengal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the roping in of experienced defender Narayan Das on a two-year contract.

The 27-year old left-sided defender joins CFC after a season-long stint with SC East Bengal and is currently the second highest capped player in the ISL with 107 appearances till date, a press release said here.

"I am really happy to join a champion team like Chennaiyin FC. It is every player's dream to help his team win, and I am no different. I aspire to prove my worth, play every single game and help the club in fulfilling the quest for a third ISL title," Das was quoted as saying in the release.

"Even as an opponent I have always enjoyed the atmosphere at the Marina Arena, and I want to tell our brilliant fans to keep supporting us, because it is their backing that gives us the extra motivation."

Das is also capable of operating in central defence.

And with over 200 senior career appearances for club and country, the Tata Football Academy graduate will fortify CFC's ranks greatly.

Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani welcomed Das' arrival and said, "We are really happy to welcome Narayan (Das) to the Chennaiyin family. All of us at the club are aware of his consistent performances over the years in Indian football, and we are excited to see him bring those qualities to CFC."

After taking his first steps in professional football with All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Pailan Arrows, Das signed for Dempo SC in the I-League.

He was then picked by FC Goa ahead of the inaugural ISL season, and incidentally made his debut in a 2-1 defeat to CFC in both teams' first ever game.

Das then plied his trade at FC Pune City during ISL 2016, sandwiched between his stay at East Bengal in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 I-League campaigns, respectively.

He returned to FC Goa following the 2017-18 ISL draft and helped them reach the semi-finals.

He then turned out for Delhi Dynamos FC and Odisha FC before featuring again for his hometown club SC East Bengal in their debut ISL season last time out.

Das also has seven assists to his name in the ISL.

Having played for India at the youth level, Das received his first senior national team call-up in 2013, making his debut against Nepal.

He was a member of the 2015 SAFF Cup and 2018 Intercontinental Cup winning Indian teams.

