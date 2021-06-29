STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Finding sleep will be difficult, says Kylian Mbappe as France knocked out of Euro 2020

France playmaker Kylian Mbappe said that finding sleep will be difficult for him as his side bowed out of the ongoing Euro 2020.

Published: 29th June 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a scoring chance the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena Stadium in Bucharest.

Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a scoring chance the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena Stadium in Bucharest. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BUCHAREST: France playmaker Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday said that finding sleep will be difficult for him as his side bowed out of the ongoing Euro 2020.

France suffered a 4-5 defeat on penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16 match and as a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners were knocked out of the ongoing competition. Mbappe missed the final penalty as Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer rose to the occasion, and as a result, Switzerland ended up winning the match.

"Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not achieve our goal. I'm sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. Finding sleep will be difficult but unfortunately it is the hazards of this sport that I love so much," Mbappe said in a statement, posted on his Twitter account.

"I know you fans were disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and for always believing in us. The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next few years to come. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland," he added.

Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties and as a result, the side will now lock horns against Spain in the quarterfinals.

The normal 90 minutes action finished at 3-3 and as a result, the match progressed to extra time. No team was able to break the deadlock in extra time and hence the match progressed to a penalty shootout.

For France, Karim Benzema scored a brace while Paul Pogba also registered one goal. On the other hand, Haris Seferovic scored two goals for Switzerland while Mario Gavranovic registered one goal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kylian Mbappe France France Football Switzerland France vs Switzerland Euro 2020 European Championship European Championship 2020
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp