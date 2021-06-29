STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Job is not done yet, says Fernandinho after signing new Manchester City deal

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at the EPL club until the summer of 2022.

MANCHESTER: Manchester City captain Fernandinho has put pen to paper on a deal that keeps him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2022, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium into a ninth season.

During his time at City, the Brazilian has proven himself to be one of the best defensive midfielders in world football and has played a pivotal role in what has been a hugely successful period for City. With 350 appearances to his name, the 36-year-old has won 12 trophies, including four Premier Leagues and a record six League Cups.

Since assuming the captaincy last summer his leadership has proved invaluable and, with another season to look forward to, he remains firmly focused on using his wealth of experience to help Pep Guardiola's side.

"In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet," he said in a release by Manchester City. "And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the Club to achieve the goals that they're looking for. In my point of view, we can do that, there's still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it's a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year."

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Fernandinho's contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated. He is an outstanding footballer -- one of the best in the world in his position -- and an exemplary professional."

Fernandinho arrived in Manchester from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2013. He played astonishing 46 times in his debut season in the midfield helping Manuel Pellegrini's side claim a Premier League and League Cup double for the first time in the Club's history.

In the last season, the City captain again played a crucial role as Guardiola's side won their third Premier League title in four years and reached the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history.

