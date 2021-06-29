STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Top EU official says UEFA should rethink Wembley final amid UK COVID crisis

Margaritis Schinas told the European Parliament that speaking "personally" he could not see the sense of the semi-finals on July 6 and 7 and July 11 final being played in London.

Published: 29th June 2021 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

England flags adorn the balconies and landings of the Kirby housing estate in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: A top European Commission official said on Monday he has "doubts" about Covid-hit Britain hosting the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley and urged UEFA to "analyse" that choice of venue.

Margaritis Schinas, a European Commission vice-president with the portfolio of "protecting the European way of life", told the European Parliament that speaking "personally" he could not see the sense of the semi-finals on July 6 and 7 and July 11 final being played in London.

"I want to share with you my doubts about the possibility of organising the final and the semi-finals at Wembley, in a packed stadium, at a time that the United Kingdom itself is limiting its citizens' travel to the European Union," he said.

"I think UEFA needs to carefully analyse this decision... a decision that needs to be taken with full knowledge of the facts," Schinas said.

The British government, which is struggling with a sharp upsurge of the Delta variant fuelling an infection rate four times higher than in the European Union, has rejected any suggestion of the final matches being played anywhere else.

Instead, it announced last week that Wembley would be filled with more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final.

Schinas acknowledged that the European Commission had no power over the choice of venue and said "we haven't discussed that".

"Those are decisions taken by UEFA."

Under Britain's Covid restrictions, all EU countries apart from Spain's Balearic Islands and Malta are on an "amber list" which requires Britons travelling to them then going back to the UK to test and quarantine on arrival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Commission Euro 2020 Wembley Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp