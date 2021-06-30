STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

AIFF to recommend Sunil Chhetri's name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

During the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri had surpassed Lionel Messi in the number of goals scored in international football.

Published: 30th June 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri

India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be recommending the name of India captain Sunil Chhetri for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. When it comes to Arjuna Award, the football body would put forward the name of Bala Devi.

"We will be proposing the name of Sunil Chhetri for Khel Ratna. We are yet to submit the documents. We will also put forward the name of Bala Devi for the Arjuna award," sources within AIFF told ANI.

During the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Chhetri had surpassed Lionel Messi in the number of goals scored in international football. However, Messi has now again gone ahead by scoring consistently in the ongoing Copa America.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier decided to extend the last date of submission of application for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.

Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21. The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities were invited for the award and they were to be e-mailed as per an official statement from the ministry.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award Khel Ratna Award AIFF All India Football Federation Sunil Chhetri
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp