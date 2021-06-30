STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro 2020: If it goes wrong you're dead, says Gareth Southgate on team selection after England beat Germany

England took down Germany 2-0 with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane each scoring in the second half to seal a spot in the quarters.

Published: 30th June 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans at the end of the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany, at Wembley Stadium in London.

England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans at the end of the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Germany, at Wembley Stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The tactical tweaks of England Football team head coach, Gareth Southgate were one of the reasons for the nation's historic win over Germany in the ongoing Euro 2020 as the manager admitted he would have been "dead" if he had got it wrong.

England took down Germany 2-0 on Tuesday with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane each scoring in the second half to seal a spot in the quarter-finals. This was for the very first time since the 1966 World Cup final that an English side defeated Germany in the knockout match of a major tournament.

"You know you change the shape, you pick certain personnel in place of others and if it goes wrong you are dead," Goal.com quoted Southgate as a saying. "We had to go about it in the way we believed. We wanted aggressive pressure all over the field and we felt that to match them up was the right way of doing that.

"We felt that speed in behind Harry would cause them problems. I thought that Bukayo [Saka] and Raheem really created that jeopardy behind their backline right from the start. We also defended brilliantly and our goalkeeper was immense. It was a tremendous performance."

Notably, Southgate stuck with a four-at-the-back system to guide England through their three group stage games but on Tuesday's match, he opted to use a 3-4-3 system against Germany which did eventually lead Three Lions to victory over their rivals.

Earlier in the match, Sterling scored a 75th-minute goal to give England the lead. With that goal, Sterling has now scored 15 goals in his last 20 matches for England. Harry Kane then doubled England's advantage in the dying minutes as he equalled Wayne Rooney's record of seven goals scored at major tournaments for England.

Southgate's men are now all focused on their Quarter Final clash against Ukraine who defeated Sweden later in the night by 2-1 after an enthralling extra-time.

"We played extremely well, I think we deserved the win but I have had to say to them straight away. Look, I am the party pooper, because if we do not capitalise on Saturday now then it does not count for anything," Gareth pointed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gareth Southgate England vs Germany Euro 2020 European Championship European Championship 2020 Raheem Sterling Harry Kane
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp