Draw at Chelsea sign that Manchester United title bid has fallen away

A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Chelsea's Andreas Chistensen challenge for the ball during the English Premier League

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Chelsea's Andreas Chistensen challenge for the ball during the English Premier League (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: An unexpected but burgeoning title challenge for Manchester United has fallen apart in just a few weeks.

A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.

There have also only been three wins since the Jan. 12 victory over Burnley that gave United a glimmer of hope of lifting the trophy for the first time since 2013, allowing Manchester City to take control.

United remains second in the standings, but City has now been able to extend its lead to 12 points after beating West Ham on Saturday.

It is fourth-place West Ham in Chelsea's sights. Drawing a blank in a drab encounter against United kept the west London club unbeaten in the two months under Thomas Tuchel but it remained a point behind West Ham in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

