STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former West Ham United and Newcastle boss Glenn Roeder dies aged 65

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long struggle with a brain tumour.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder

Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Former West Ham and Newcastle manager Glenn Roeder has died aged 65 after a long struggle with a brain tumour.

Roeder was first diagnosed with the tumour in 2003 while in charge of West Ham, who he led to an impressive seventh-placed finish in the Premier League just a year earlier.

He had to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to the Hammers after they were relegated to the Championship later that year.

Roeder was sacked early in the following season and didn't manage again until 2006 when he took over at Newcastle after a spell as the club's youth-team boss.

He resigned in 2007 and went on to manage Norwich for two years before his last role in the game as a managerial advisor with Stevenage in 2016.

Roeder also managed Watford and Gillingham and worked as a coach under Glenn Hoddle with England.

He enjoyed a successful playing career with QPR, Newcastle and Watford.

Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final against Tottenham, which they lost following a replay, and led them to the Second Division title in 1983.

At Newcastle, he made 219 senior appearances in five years and won promotion from the Second Division in 1984.

League Managers Association chairman Howard Wilkinson said: "Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. 

"Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.

"Football has lost a great servant today and our sincere condolences go to Glenn's family and friends."

Former England striker Gary Lineker called Roeder: "A real football man who had a great career both on the field and in the dugout".

Newcastle shared several pictures of his time as player and manager at St James' Park on social media.

The Magpies wrote: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and manager, Glenn Roeder at the age of 65.

"The thoughts of everybody at NUFC are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Glenn."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Glenn Roeder West Ham United EPL EPL 2021 Premier League Premier League 2021 Newcastle United
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp