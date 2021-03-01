STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
St Johnstone sink Livingston to win Scottish League Cup for first time

St Johnstone star Shaun Rooney's first-half header came against the run of play as Livingston had started the brighter.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:12 PM

By AFP

GLASGOW: St Johnstone lifted the Scottish League Cup for the first time in the club's history on Sunday as Shaun Rooney's goal earned a 1-0 win over Livingston at Hampden.

The Perth-based Saints had never won a major trophy until winning the Scottish Cup in 2014, but have now engraved their name on both Scotland's major cup competitions.

Rooney's first-half header came against the run of play as Livingston had started the brighter.

But St Johnstone dominated the second-half and should have avoided a nervy finish as Chris Kane missed an open goal after on-loan Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie had saved David Wotherspoon's initial effort.

"It wasn't the prettiest to watch but I thought we weathered the storm and we played well, particularly in the second half," said St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson, who has made history just seven months into his first senior managerial role.

"I'm just gutted we can't share this with the fans in Perth but we've still got to enjoy the moment as much as we can. I'm over the moon."

There was to be no fairytale success for Livie manager David Martindale, whose rise to prominence has proven to be a source of inspiration for rehabilitation projects.

The 46-year-old served three-and-a-half years in prison starting in 2006 for his involvement in organised crime, but since his release played a major part in Livingston's rise back to the top flight as a coach before taking charge as manager in November.

"I don't think the occasion got to the boys. I'd rather give St Johnstone credit for how they pressed us and managed the game," said Martindale.

Defeat was just Livingston's third in 18 games since Martindale became manager, which has seen them rise to fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

"You don't always get everything in life," added Martindale. "This can't define our season. I will move on from this and try to secure top six as fast as we can. That's got to be the aim now."

