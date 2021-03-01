STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Women’s league in Odisha: AIFF

The 2020-21 edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) will be held in Odisha, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed on Sunday. The dates will be announced soon.

Published: 01st March 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Gokulam FC women’s team after winning the IWL

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 2020-21 edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) will be held in Odisha, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed on Sunday. The dates will be announced soon.

Speaking on the development, AIFF president Praful Patel, said, “The Government of Odisha has been a great supporter of Indian Football. We are very thankful to Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, Mr. Vishal Kumar Dev, Mr. Vineel Krishna and & the entire Sports Department of Odisha for extending all the support & help to organise the Hero Indian Women’s League.” 

With the country scheduled to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022 which will be followed by the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, the 2020-21 IWL, will provide an opportunity to scouts to look at, and unearth new talent for the national team, said the AIFF.

“Earlier Rising Student Club of Odisha has the honours of being the champions (2017-18) and runners-up (2016-17) of the IWL. Also, the Odisha Police has competed in IWL. For the first time we are going to host IWL”, said Football Association of Odisha secretary Asirbad Behera.

Tushar Kanti Behera, minister of state, Sports & Youth Services and Vishal Kumar Dev, principal secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, said the league will be another feather in the cap of Odisha sports. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIFF IWL
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp