Women’s league in Odisha: AIFF

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 2020-21 edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) will be held in Odisha, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed on Sunday. The dates will be announced soon.

Speaking on the development, AIFF president Praful Patel, said, “The Government of Odisha has been a great supporter of Indian Football. We are very thankful to Shri Naveen Patnaik ji, Mr. Vishal Kumar Dev, Mr. Vineel Krishna and & the entire Sports Department of Odisha for extending all the support & help to organise the Hero Indian Women’s League.”

With the country scheduled to host the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022 which will be followed by the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, the 2020-21 IWL, will provide an opportunity to scouts to look at, and unearth new talent for the national team, said the AIFF.

“Earlier Rising Student Club of Odisha has the honours of being the champions (2017-18) and runners-up (2016-17) of the IWL. Also, the Odisha Police has competed in IWL. For the first time we are going to host IWL”, said Football Association of Odisha secretary Asirbad Behera.

Tushar Kanti Behera, minister of state, Sports & Youth Services and Vishal Kumar Dev, principal secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, said the league will be another feather in the cap of Odisha sports.