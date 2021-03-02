We can learn a lot by playing top teams like Oman and UAE: India midfielder Rowllin Borges

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

India are set to play their first international matches in over a year and rather than facing lower-ranked teams like it has been the custom in the past, they will be taking on Asian giants Oman and UAE.

It was back in November 2019 that the Blue Tigers played their last game when they took on Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

On Tuesday, national team coach Igor Stimac announced his list of probables and while it has a lot of fresh young faces, Mumbai City FC midfielder Rowllin Borges' name was always going to be an automatic pick.

The midfield maestro has been a mainstay of the national team in recent years and he has been in phenomenal form as the Islanders went onto lift the Indian Super League shield and secure AFC Champions League football and are now gunning for the ISL Cup.

While his reputation as one of the best players in the country continues to grow, the Goan lad can't wait to pull on the Indian jersey and play against top opponents from the continent.

"We are going to be playing after almost a year. I'm really looking forward to wearing the Indian colours and meeting the boys in the national team. When you are playing against such quality opposition, you get a lot of experience and you get to learn a lot of things," said the 28-year-old.

India will play Oman on March 25 followed by a clash against the United Arab Emirates on March 29 in two international friendly matches.

"It is very important for the players to get such experiences because you get to learn a lot from these teams. We will try to get some positive results from these matches," said Rowllin.

Mumbai are set to play FC Goa in the semi-final of the ISL and Rowllin feels that it was massive that the league was held in the middle of a pandemic and it was a huge support for the footballers in the country.

"It's been a tough year for everyone but we are lucky that ISL is being held. We are lucky to be playing and do what we love the most. I think we are fortunate enough to play through such a situation," he said.

The former NorthEast United midfielder is even tipped to be among the contenders for the Hero of the League award after yet another sensational season.

Rowllin however continues to stay humble and down-to-earth in his inimitable style.

"I think from a personal point of view, I'm having a good time and enjoying my game. But I can improve a lot more and I will continue working hard. I have a lot to learn from our coach (Sergio Lobera) and there are a lot of improvements to be made," he said.

Rowllin who missed the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan due to injury is expected to return to action when Mumbai takes on Goa in the first leg of their semi-final on March 5.