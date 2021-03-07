STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool will never sacrifice Premier League for UCL, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool is currently at the seventh spot in Premier League standings and the side is four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Published: 07th March 2021 11:49 AM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Sunday said that his side would not ever sacrifice Premier League for attaining more success in the UEFA Champions League.

However, the Reds are in good shape in the Champions League, having defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match.

"I can't think about winning the Champions League now as we have to go through this difficult round. This week we play these three games, late in the season, with two days in between, Thursday, Sunday and Wednesday, and it is tough. We see who we can field on Sunday and then who can play on Wednesday but it is not that we gave up on the Premier League, that will never happen," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"There is no game we can play and lose and people say, 'Ah ... look at the line-up.' Liverpool is too big, too many people are interested. We don't play behind closed doors really without cameras, it is in front of our people and we feel the responsibility that in each game we have to give our absolute everything to win it. If that doesn't happen then people will think, 'that's not enough'. We don't change our attitude," he added.

It is safe to say that Liverpool would not be able to defend their Premier League title this season as the side finds itself 22 points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Klopp's men will end the season without any domestic silverware as they have already been eliminated from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool will next take on Fulham in the Premier League later today.

