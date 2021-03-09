Champions League: Neymar declared unfit, won't play against Barcelona

By Associated Press

PARIS: Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.

PSG heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.

He only resumed light training with the squad last week.

PSG said Neymar's condition will be reassessed in the next few days.

Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.