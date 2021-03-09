STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

We deserved to win: Kai Havertz on Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton

Ben Godfrey's own goal and a second-half penalty by Jorginho maintained Chelsea's unbeaten run under head coach Thomas Tuchel with a 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League.

Published: 09th March 2021 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kai Havertz

Chelsea's Kai Havertz is challenged by Everton's Lucas Digne during their English Premier League match. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Chelsea's Kai Havertz expressed delight over his team's "deserved win" against "strong" Everton and urged players to keep working hard.

Ben Godfrey's own goal and a second-half penalty by Jorginho maintained Chelsea's unbeaten run under head coach Thomas Tuchel with a 2-0 win against Everton in the Premier League.

"We are very happy. I think we deserved to win, 2-0 is very good for us against a strong opponent. We knew before the match that Everton are a very strong team, defensively they're very good, but I think we played very well. The first half was not easy, we didn't have many chances and we were lucky with the goal, but we kept going," the club's official website quoted Havertz as saying.

"It was a good performance from us. We did very good, especially in the second half. They gave us a lot of space and I think it was a good match and a deserved win for us. Now we are four points in front of them and we have to secure that. That's the plan, our goal is the Champions League, and I think there will be some tough matches coming in the next few months, but we have to keep on working in every training session," he added.

Also, the match saw Tuchel become the first head coach in Premier League history to guide his side to five clean sheets in each of his first five home matches in charge.

After securing three points from the game, the fourth-placed club Chelsea now have 50 points from 28 matches. The club will next play against Leeds United on March 13. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kai Havertz Chelsea Everton Thomas Tuchel Premier League EPL
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp