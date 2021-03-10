STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester City to play Champions League second leg against Borussia Monchengladbach in Hungary

The Puskas Arena - which is a European Championship venue this summer - has become UEFA's main neutral venue during the pandemic.

Published: 10th March 2021 07:32 PM

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (C) is challenged by Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea (L) and Florian Neuhaus during a Champions League match. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NYON: Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach will face each other in Hungary for a second time next week because of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

The second leg of their Champions League last-16 game next Tuesday was relocated from Manchester to the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, which also hosted the first leg. City has a 2-0 lead.

German travel restrictions during the pandemic meant that City couldn't travel for the first leg in Germany and that Gladbach's players and staff would have had to quarantine in Germany after any travel to England.

The Puskas Arena - which is a European Championship venue this summer - has become UEFA's main neutral venue during the pandemic. It's also hosting both legs of Liverpool against Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16.

Atlético Madrid hosted Chelsea in Romania last month because of travel restrictions, meaning that five of the 16 games in the first Champions League knockout round have been or will be played at neutral venues.

