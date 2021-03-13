STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL: EPL legend Alan Shearer impressed by Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

He has included the three Indian youngsters in a combined list of his top 10 goals scored across the ISL and Premier League this season

Published: 13th March 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former England striker Alan Shearer

Former England striker Alan Shearer (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: English Premier League's all-time record goal-scorer Alan Shearer is impressed by the performances of Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy in the ongoing Indian Super League.

He has included the three Indian youngsters in a combined list of his top 10 goals scored across the ISL and Premier League this season. The three players find themselves alongside global superstars Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane in a list prepared by Shearer while speaking to the common host broadcaster of both leagues.

Shearer, who scored 260 goals in 441 Premier League appearances, was left impressed by Manvir's goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against Odisha FC last month. He also remarked defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's volleyed-effort against Hyderabad as "magnificent".

Both Vignesh and Manvir feature in ISL season 7's final on Saturday evening as Mumbai City FC face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. Colaco was also named in the list. The Hyderabad FC forward recently received a call-up for the Indian team camp later this month.

Kerala Blaster's Gary Hooper's long-range volleyed goal against ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal's Bright Enobakhare's goal cutting past four FC Goa defenders capped off the inclusions from ISL. In Shearer's list of top five ISL goals, he ranked Bright on top followed by Hooper, Vignesh, Liston, and Manvir respectively.

England captain Harry Kane's goal for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's goal led the additions from the Premier League. Leicester City playmaker James Maddison and West Ham United duo Manuel Lanzini and Sebastien Haller's goals completed the list prepared by Shearer.

Meanwhile, former Ireland striker and player-cum-interim head coach of ATK, Robbie Keane passed on his best wishes to ATK Mohun Bagan. "I will definitely be watching ATK Mohun Bagan and rooting for them in the ISL final from my home in Dublin. The principal owner, Sanjiv Goenka is a great boss to have and we have remained great friends ever since our association in ISL," said Keane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alan Shearer Manvir Singh Liston Colaco Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Indian Super League ISL 2021 English Premier League
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp