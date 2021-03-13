STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Proud to deliver uninterrupted, first successful sporting event in India: FSDL chief Nita Ambani

The seventh season of the ISL will conclude tonight with the title clash between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Margao, Goa.

Published: 13th March 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

FSDL Chairperson Nita Ambani

FSDL Chairperson Nita Ambani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) chairperson Nita Ambani on Saturday expressed her delight on delivering an "uninterrupted" and "successful" Indian Super League despite the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh season of the ISL will conclude tonight with the title clash between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Margao, Goa. "Season 7 has been a tribute to the real power of sport, the true glory of football," said Ambani in a video message ahead of the season finale.

FSDL, a subsidiary of the Reliance group, manages and run ISL. "In spite of the global pandemic, despite the odds against us, the fear and uncertainty, this season of ISL has brought immense joy, cheer and celebrations back into our lives. I am proud of the fact that we were the first, the longest, and the most successful sports event to be held in India in these times," she added.

Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was glad to complete the season without the need to reschedule even a single fixture. "An approximate of 1600 people including footballers, support staff, club and League management and broadcast crew were housed in the strictest bio-bubble over a period of 6 months with close to 70,000 RT-PCR tests conducted by the League," she added.

ISL season 7, which kicked off on November 20, 2020, saw four months of uninterrupted footballing action featuring 11 clubs with an increased number of games from 95 to 115. The entire season was played behind closed doors at three stadiums in Goa under strict bio-bubble safety protocols.

Speaking on the league's fan engagement, Ambani said, "We missed our fans dearly in the stadium, but they were with us digitally and in spirit all along the season. Thank you to each and every one of you in Goa and for supporting and showing your love for the beautiful game. And thank you for reaffirming our faith that sport truly has the ability to unite, to delight, and to inspire the world."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Sports Development Nita Ambani Indian Super League ISL 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp