STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

The final show: Footballing philosophies collide in clash for glory

Both clubs came into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage.

Published: 13th March 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bambolim Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal against Odisha FC in action during their ISL match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate a goal during their ISL match. (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After 114 days of non-stop action, the summit clash of the ISL is upon us. And the two contenders who will face off at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have been by far the most consistent sides in the tournament and deserve to be in the final. Both clubs came into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage.

While the game not only features big-name players, it is also a battle between two tactically astute managers employing vastly different footballing philosophies. Sergio Lobera’s side are known for their adherence to keeping possession of the ball and their emphasis on attacking play. This will be his second final, after leading FC Goa to a runners-up finish in season five.

Their possession stats are second only to FC Goa and the Islanders have scored 37 goals in 22 matches, most among all teams. What they have added this term is defensive steel with the team registering 10 clean sheets so far, joint top along with their opponents. Having beaten the Mariners twice already this season, including in the final league game, Mumbai will enter the final full of confidence.

“I think when you play against good teams, it’s not only about what you want. Playing against a team who have the same style, sometimes it’s not possible for everything to work during 90 minutes. But we compete very well in the bad moments and this is the most important thing. Finally, it (the style of play) is the most important thing. If you’re playing in another way, you are not the strongest.

ATKMB’s Roy Krishna has netted 14 goals

Our style of play from the beginning has been the same and we have to be loyal to our style if we want to be strong,” he said. On the other hand, Antonio Habas and his ATKMB side are the antithesis of their opposition. Their watertight defence boasts the best defensive record in the league, having conceded only 17 goals in 22 matches. Their tactic of gaining the lead and sitting back and protecting that lead has worked wonders with a 1-0 scoreline seen in six games. The wily Spaniard has already won the competition twice (2014 and 2020) and is gunning for consecutive crowns.

“In football, every match is different. The idea is to play well and win. Sometimes, the characteristics in a match are different. The styles are different but we also play good football. Football is not only about possession of the ball. I think the difference is minimal and I have confidence in my team. The idea is to be the protagonists with a possibility to win,” Habas said.

That is not the only thing left to be decided as the summit clash will also decide the fate of the golden boot and golden glove winners. While Bagan striker Roy Krishna and Goa’s Igor Angulo are tied on 14 goals, a goal will hand the award to the Fijian, who has played more minutes than the Spaniard. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL ISL 2021 ISL final ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai CIty FC Mumba City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Sergio Lobera
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp