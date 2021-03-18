STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adapted to any system the opponent played: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel on win over Atletico Madrid

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson scored one goal each in the match to power the Premier League side into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Published: 18th March 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said the victory over Atletico Madrid was a deserved one before adding that his side "adapted to any system the opponent played". Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second-leg match here on Thursday.

"It was a very good performance. We go through and that was deserved. It was an unbelievable team effort from the guys on the pitch, the guys on the bench and even the guys in the stands! It was a really big win for us and a deserved win. The amount of effort and intensity from the team in both legs was outstanding and incredible," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We missed four key players but everybody else stepped up so I'm very happy. There were moments when we were excellent with the ball, we had brave and courageous defending, and adapted to any system the opponent played. It was a big win, a deserved win and I'm super happy for my players," he added.

Ziyech scored in the 34th minute before Emerson added another goal to Chelsea's tally in the 90+4th minute. Interestingly, Chelsea have conceded just two goals in 13 games in all competitions since Tuchel took over on January 26.

In the Premier League, Tuchel's men are placed on the fourth spot on the table with 51 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, who have amassed 71 points from 30 games.

