Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Man City vs Dortmund: Check UCL quarterfinals draw details here

As the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 got over, the fans got excited for heavyweight face-offs in the quarterfinals.

The UCL draws have not let down the fans.

The draws offer clash between two in-form champions and two ailing champions.

The draws:

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Paris St Germain

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

With PSG thrashing Barcelona in the previous round, they will be looking for revenge against defending champions Bayern for last year's final.

On the other hand, the clash between Madrid and Liverpool bring two out-of-form league champions head-to-head.

The first leg is set to be played in Germany on April 6 or 7, with the return in Paris a week later.

The Manchester City vs Dortmund clash will be interesting as the Germany team's stars Haaland and Sancho are rumoured to be on the transfer radars of Guardiola. Nonetheless, the match offers some high octane moments with City as the favourites.

And after sending Atletico out of the tournament convincingly, Chelsea is serious about their business with new boss Tuchel and will prove tough for FC Porto.

This season's semi-finals are due to be played in late April and early May, with the final scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul.

(With AFP inputs)