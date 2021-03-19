STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Man City vs Dortmund: Check UCL quarterfinals draw details here

With PSG thrashing Barcelona in the previous round, they will be looking for revenge against defending champions Bayern for last year's final.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool players (L) and Real Madrid players (R) (Photos | AFP)

By Online Desk

As the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 got over, the fans got excited for heavyweight face-offs in the quarterfinals.

The UCL draws have not let down the fans. 

The draws offer clash between two in-form champions and two ailing champions.

The draws:

  • Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund
  • FC Porto vs Chelsea
  • Bayern Munich vs Paris St Germain
  • Real Madrid vs Liverpool 

With PSG thrashing Barcelona in the previous round, they will be looking for revenge against defending champions Bayern for last year's final.

ALSO READ: Manchester United to face Granada in Europa League quarter-finals

On the other hand, the clash between Madrid and Liverpool bring two out-of-form league champions head-to-head. 

The first leg is set to be played in Germany on April 6 or 7, with the return in Paris a week later.

The Manchester City vs Dortmund clash will be interesting as the Germany team's stars Haaland and Sancho are rumoured to be on the transfer radars of Guardiola. Nonetheless, the match offers some high octane moments with City as the favourites.

And after sending Atletico out of the tournament convincingly, Chelsea is serious about their business with new boss Tuchel and will prove tough for FC Porto. 

This season's semi-finals are due to be played in late April and early May, with the final scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul.

(With AFP inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Champions League UCL draws Man City Liverpool Madrid Bayern PSG UCL quaters
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp