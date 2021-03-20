STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Leeds end London hoodoo by beating Fulham 2-1 in EPL

Leeds had lost all five of its games in London this season, and was winless in its last 16 visits to the capital in all competitions, losing 14.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage stadium, London, Friday, March 19, 2021.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Fulham at Craven Cottage stadium, London, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Patrick Bamford responded to his omission from the England squad with a goal as Leeds ended their misfortunes in London by beating Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League.

Fulham missed a chance to move out of the relegation zone for the first time since December.

After Bamford's 29th-minute opener, Fulham's Joachim Andersen equalized with his first goal for the club, and Raphinha notched Leeds' winner.

Leeds had lost all five of its games in London this season, and was winless in its last 16 visits to the capital in all competitions, losing 14.

Leeds took the lead when Jack Harrison's cross found Bamford, who put it past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola just before the half-hour mark.

Leeds' advantage did not last long however, with stand-in captain Andersen equalizing for Fulham from an Ademola Lookman corner.

The goal was Andersen's first since his arrival on loan from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

It was also the first time Fulham has scored from a set-piece since December.

At the start of the second half, Fulham succumbed to Leeds' pressure, and broke down in the 58th.

Kalvin Phillips dispossessed Mario Lemina, then another defensive error from Fulham allowed the ball to be played through to Bamford, who found Raphinha, with the winger able to slot past Areola.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leeds Bamford Fulham Premier League
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp