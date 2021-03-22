No excuse, we must do better: Harry Maguire after Manchester United's FA Cup exit

By ANI

LEICESTER: After facing a defeat against Leicester City, Manchester United's Harry Maguire said there is "no excuse" for the loss, adding that his side must do better in the upcoming games.

Leicester City secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

"A tough one to take - It's been a relentless run of games and today shown, still no excuse we know we must do better. Still, lots to play for and we must bounce back #MUFC," Maguire wrote on Instagram.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice while Youri Tielemans netted one goal to guide their team to an impressive win. Mason Greenwood scored the only goal for Manchester United in the match.

With this victory, Leicester City has reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Manchester United have been knocked out of the competition. In the semi-finals, Leicester City will take on Southampton on April 17.

Manchester United will return to action on April 5 when they face Brighton in the Premier League. In the Premier League, Manchester United are placed at the second spot on the table with 57 points from 29 matches. The table is topped by Manchester City, amassing 71 points from 30 games.