STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Tottenham dressing room divided by 'selfish' players, says Jose Mourinho

Mourinho was speaking after a vital win in the chase for a top-four Premier League finish.

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho

Tottenham gaffer Jose Mourinho (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Jose Mourinho said Tottenham's dressing room is divided by "selfish" players and agents who have their own relationships with the press.

Mourinho was speaking after a vital win in the chase for a top-four Premier League finish.

Spurs responded to an embarrassing Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane.

Captain Hugo Lloris had criticised the underlying culture at the club in a stinging interview following Thursday's loss in Croatia, pointing the finger at fringe players who were not fully committed.

Mourinho appeared to agree with that assessment, saying it was difficult to keep a harmonious dressing room in the modern game.

"Football nowadays is not easy in relation to that," he told Sky Sports. "The selfishness is around, the individual interests are around, the agents are around, the connections between agents and press are around.

"And instead of developing a feeling of a team, empathy, 'I do for you, you do for me', 'I win if I play 90 minutes, I win if I am in the stands'.

"This is something that you need time to develop in a group. Nowadays you need time because society and the psychological profile of younger people is not an easy one."

Mourinho, who made a number of changes for the Aston Villa match, was happy with the response of his side -- the win leaves them just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"I'm very happy with the result, I'm very happy with the performance, I'm very happy with the attitude," said the Portuguese. 

"I'm not happy with the feeling that if you did it tonight, why you didn't do it 48 hours ago? That match on Thursday will be a scar for a long time.

"It's not going to heal just because we won, but total credit to the players. They were a team. They fought together. They put in the game that honesty, that dignity that football players should put in every match."

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura said the players were behind the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, adding: "We lose together, we win together".

"What happened in Croatia was our fault," said the Brazilian. "We believe in the coach because we know his history. We just want to be successful here."

With nine league games left to seal a top-four place and a League Cup final against Manchester City looming in April, Lucas issued a call to arms.

"We have nine games to play, we have a final, let's finish the season well," he said. "Top four is still possible of course. We'll fight until the end to give everything."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp