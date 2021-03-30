STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United player Rashford names Jofra Archer as his 'favourite cricketer'

Published: 30th March 2021 05:02 PM

England pacer Jofra Archer (L) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

England pacer Jofra Archer (L) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (Photos | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said that England pacer Jofra Archer is his favourite cricketer.

Rashford on Tuesday took part in a question-answer session with his fans on Twitter. "Let's chat. Who's got a question?" the footballer wrote.

One of the users asked Rashford to name his favourite cricketer. To this, the Manchester United striker tagged fast bowler Archer.

The pacer has undergone a surgery on his right hand. Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

Speaking before the start of the recently concluded ODI series against India, regular skipper Eoin Morgan had made it clear that calls regarding Archer's injury and healing process would be taken by the pacer in consultation with the medical team.

Another user asked Rashford to name "one rival player you'd like to play with?". Answering this question, Rashford named Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Manchester United is currently placed in the second spot on the Premier League table with 57 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 71 points from 31 games.

Manchester United will next play against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday.

