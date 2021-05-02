STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gokulam Kerala FC hope to navigate COVID-19 hurdles and start activities by July-end

While convincing foreign players to come to India would be a challenge, the club faces another challenge as they've been put under a one-year transfer ban by the AIFF.

Published: 02nd May 2021 10:02 AM

Gokulam Kerala FC

Gokulam Kerala FC during training. (Photo courtesy | Gokulam Kerala FC)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gokulam Kerala FC were in a similar situation prior to last season when the nationwide lockdown affected club activities like their pre-season preparations, signing of players and training. However, the Kerala-based outfit went on to have a hugely successful campaign as they became the first team from the state to win a national league title by claiming the I-League.

With expectations high and the club set to participate in the AFC Cup in the upcoming season, the club is expected to refresh the squad and start the planning process well in advance. However, the second wave of COVID-19 has brought its own problems like signing of players - primarily the foreign players, preparing for pre-season and on-field activities.

"After our recent success, we have a big season ahead of us. We have been in this situation before during the time of the last lockdown and it was tricky navigating that situation. But it had to be done and this time around, the situation is much worse. We hope that we can start planning for next season and begin training and other activities by the end of July. Hopefully, we can assemble the squad by then. But we’ll have to wait and see if the situation improves," said Gokulam technical director Bino George.

While convincing foreign players to come to India would be a challenge, the club faces another challenge as they’ve been put under a one-year transfer ban by the All India Football Federation over a contract dispute with one of their former players.

Bino feels that they will be able to successfully overturn it while suggesting that they are ready to look for other ways to prepare themselves for next season. "Last year, we put a lot of faith in our academy players who were promoted to the senior team and they played an important part in the title victory. Our reserve team won the recent Kerala Premier League title and we have some good players coming through," he said.

"It is our policy to promote Indian and local players and we will give them the opportunity. Regarding the transfer ban, we are confident of successfully appealing and overturning it," he added. Gokulam head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese is expected to return to India soon but a lot will depend on the travel restrictions owing to the Covid situation.

"The coach has already started putting together a plan for next season. It was very similar like last year as we relied a lot on virtual meetings and WhatsApp groups to carry out club operations when we were all in different places. Hopefully, things get better soon for everyone," said Bino.

