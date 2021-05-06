STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19: FIFA postpones African World Cup qualifying groups to September 

Ten groups of four teams each were scheduled to play two rounds of games from June 5-14, and two more in each of September and October.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

During the group A soccer match between Egypt and Zimbabwe opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

During the group A soccer match between Egypt and Zimbabwe opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: African qualifying groups for next year's World Cup have been postponed and will start in September instead of June, FIFA said Thursday.

FIFA cited "current disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic" for the decision, which was taken along with the Confederation of African Football.

Ten groups of four teams each were scheduled to play two rounds of games from June 5-14, and two more in each of September and October.

The groups will now run through November.

The 10 group winners will advance to a playoff round that has now been postponed from November to March.

The five winners of two-leg playoffs will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The qualifying matches in June were already due to be disrupted by a CAF decision this week that suspended many stadiums from staging national team games.

A total of 20 of CAF's 54 member federations are now said to lack a stadium meeting minimum requirements, including eight still involved in World Cup qualifying.

Those federations were asked to propose replacement venues in neutral countries which would add to cross-border travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe was elected in March promising to improve Africa's soccer infrastructure.

The South African mining billionaire was unopposed in the vote when other candidates stood aside in a deal brokered by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup African football FIFA World Cup qualifiers African World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp