STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Football clubs in Kolkata join hands in COVID-19 vaccination drive 

India is grappling with a devastating second wave of COVID-19, registering over 3 lakh cases and more than 3500 deaths in the last 10 days.

Published: 07th May 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

COVID Vaccine (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three Kolkata clubs -- Southern Samity, Kalighat Milan Sangha FC and Indian Football Association (IFA) -- have joined the fight against COVID-19 by providing free vaccinations for the people here.

India is grappling with a devastating second wave of COVID-19, registering over 3 lakh cases and more than 3500 deaths in the last 10 days.

West Bengal alone have reported over 18,431 cases and 117 deaths on Thursday.

"Starting from Thursday, May 6, Southern Samity, along with Kalighat Milan Sangha FC (two clubs that regularly feature in the Calcutta Football League) and the Indian Football Association (IFA), have arranged a vaccination drive in Kolkata," a release said on Friday.

Not only essential medical supplies like beds, oxygen cylinders, ventilators are dwindling, there is also shortage of vaccines in the country.

"We have a clinic near our club office where there were long serpentine queues every day.

Many among those who queued were from very poor backgrounds, who would barely be able to put the money together for the vaccinations," Southern Samity secretary Sourav Pal said.

"That really struck us, and we decided to go ahead with the vaccination drive."

"Our initial plan was to provide free vaccinations to people above the age of 45, who were associated with football -- referees, club officials, and other staff. We had arranged the finances accordingly."

Pal said their initial estimate was for around 300-400 people but they received an overwhelming response from the local people and now the club has received over 900 registrations for the vaccine.

"We approached Kalighat Milan Sangha FC and IFA for help with the vaccination drive, and I must really thank them both for stepping up at this time of need," Pal said.

"With pooled resources, we are now looking to provide more vaccinations. We are now looking to vaccinate more than just the people in and around football."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp