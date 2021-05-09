STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Maldives asks Bengaluru FC to leave ahead of AFC Cup match; BFC admits 'inexcusable behaviour'

Parth Jindal apologised for the inexcusable behaviour of three foreign players/staff and promised strictest action against them.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC players during a training session

Bengaluru FC players during a training session. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MALE: Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match against Eagles FC on May 11 here is in doubt after the host country's sports minister asked the ISL side to leave citing breach of COVID-19 protocols, a charge which the club's owner admitted to be correct.

The exact nature of the breach by BFC, which is captained by India skipper Sunil Chhetri, was not specified but sports minister Ahmed Mahloof termed it as "unacceptable", a sentiment echoed by club owner Parth Jindal.

This was after reports emerged that some of the club's players were seen on a street at Male in violation of the quarantine rules.

Jindal apologised for the "inexcusable behaviour of three foreign players/staff" and promised strictest action against them.

Local media reported that BFC players, who had reached Maldives on Friday, were seen on the Male streets, which was not permitted as they were given special permission to be here despite the ban on tourists from India because of a COVID-19 surge there.

"Unacceptable behavior from @bengalurufc breaching the strict guidelines from HPA (Health Protection Agency) & @theafcdotcom. The club should leave Flag of Maldives immediately as we can't entertain this act," Mahloof tweeted from his official handle.

"We have informed FAM that we cannot hold the match, and asked them to make arrangements for @bengalurufc's departure. We will be in further correspondence with AFC through @MaldivesFA to postpone the group stage."

As per a report by 'Adhadhu News', a local newspaper quoted by goal.com website, Maldives' Health Protection Agency (HPA) had given special permission for the play-off match between Eagles and Bengaluru FC.

One of the conditions was that the players and staff had to be confined to the hotel at all times except when ging for training and the matches, it said.

Channel Nine Maldives also put up a photo of BFC's Australian import Erik Paartalu walking on a street in Male.

Apologising for the behaviour of his players, Jindal said he will ensure such events do not happen in future.

"On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behaviour of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff," he tweeted.

"We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again."

The Maldives is hosting the play-off match and all the Group D matches as the AFC wanted single venues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFC later issued a statement to say that Group D matches have been postponed but did not give any reason for the development.

ATK Mohun Bagan are to play the winner of BFC and Eagles on May 14 in their opening match.

"We honoured the commitment we gave a few months back even with the surge in cases & pressure from the public," Mahloof said in another tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maldives Bengaluru FC BFC AFC Cup Bengaluru FC vs Eagles FC
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp