Registering four wins will be enough for us to secure UCL spot: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that if his side manages to win its remaining four matches in the Premier League, then they will be able to secure a spot in the Champions League.

Klopp's remarks came as Liverpool defeated Southampton 2-0 on Saturday. The Reds are currently at the sixth spot in the standings with 57 points from 34 games.

"Yes. If we do that, I think it will be enough. But that is a big if. We play on Thursday, Manchester United. I know they play Tuesday and Thursday and have a busy schedule, but they have a squad they can make changes," Klopp told Sky Sports.

The top four sides in the Premier League standings attain qualification for the Champions League and Liverpool faces an uphill task to finish in the top four.

"It is not good for them to play three games in a week. It is crazy. And all the other games we will see. If West Brom are still fighting, Burnley maybe. All teams have targets and if they don't have them any more as they have reached them, they can play with freedom and that is not nice as well," said Klopp.

"We will have pressure as long as we win," he added.

Liverpool are currently six points behind Leicester in fourth with a game in hand, and wins over Manchester United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace will help Liverpool present a case to finish in the top four.

Liverpool's next three games are away at United, West Brom and Burnley and they will finish their season at home against Crystal Palace.