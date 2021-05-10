STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former Asiad gold medallist footballer Fortunato Franco dead

He was a part of the 1960 Rome Olympics squad but didn't get a game but was an integral part of the 1962 Asiad gold winning team in Jakarta.

Published: 10th May 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fortunato Franco, one of the pillars of India's last Asian Games gold-winning football team in 1962, died on Monday.

He was 84.

The AIFF confirmed the news of his death but did not specify the cause of his demise.

Franco is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

One of India's finest mid-fielders (half-back as per 1960s parlance), Franco was a part of Indian football's golden era between 1960-64.

He was a part of the 1960 Rome Olympics squad but didn't get a game but was an integral part of the 1962 Asiad gold winning team in Jakarta.

He made 26 appearances for India, including the 1962 Asian Cup, where India finished runners-up, and silver and bronze-winning medal winning sides of 1964 and 1965 Merdeka Cup.

But his best performance was in the 1962 Asian Games where Indian football witnessed its finest hour beating South Korea 2-1 in the final in Jakarta watched by 100,000 people.

While the more illustrious quartet of PK Banerjee, Chuni Goswami, Tulsidas Balaram and Jarnail Singh hogged the limelight, Franco would forever be remembered for providing the assist that enabled Jarnail to nod home the winner.

At the domestic level, Franco, a Goan, played his best years for the powerful Tata Football Club in Mumbai.

In fact, he worked in the company's Public Relations department for four decades before retiring in 1999.

He was probably the tallest name in Maharashtra football having captained the state for eight successive years between 1959 and 1966 in the Santosh Trophy and was the architect of their title triumph in 1964.

During his last years in competitive football, he did play for Goan giants Salgaocar but a knee injury ended his career even before he was 30 years old.

Had Franco not retired from international football in 1965, many old timers believe that he was a contender to become India captain for the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok.

"It is devastating to hear that Mr. Fortunato Franco is no more. He was a member of the Indian football's golden generation who played a stellar role in India helping India win the Gold Medal in 1962 Asian Games," AIFF president Patel was quoted as saying in a media release.

"His contribution to Indian Football can never be forgotten. I share the grief," he added.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said: "Mr. Fortunato Franco will be alive in his achievements. He played a massive role in India winning the Gold Medal in the 1962 Asian Games. 

"He was a legendary footballer who has been an inspiration to so many generations. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fortunato Franco
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp