Hot property Erling Haaland back in training ahead of German Cup final

By AFP

BERLIN: Erling Braut Haaland returned to Borussia Dortmund training Tuesday, boosting hopes the star striker will be fit for the German Cup final against RB Leipzig in two days time.

"Things are looking good with Erling... He is very confident. We are too," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told AFP subsidiary SID.

Thursday's showcase final is being played behind closed doors at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Haaland, 20, has been sidelined by deep bruising which saw him miss Dortmund's semi-final thrashing of second-tier Holstein Kiel and Saturday's 3-2 league win over Leipzig.

According to Dortmund-based daily Ruhr Nachrichten, Haaland spurned a day off on Monday for extra treatment and conditioning training.

He then took part in full training with the squad on Tuesday.

Haaland has scored 53 goals in all competitions for Dortmund since his January 2020 transfer from Salzburg and he has a chance to win his first trophy with the Bundesliga club.