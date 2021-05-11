STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schalke confirms second coronavirus case among players, won't call off Bundesliga fixture

Schalke is already relegated but its last three games of the season are against teams with much still to play for.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Schalke 04 defender Timo Becker sits alone on the bench after the German Bundesliga soccer match at Schueco Arena in Bielefeld.

Schalke 04 defender Timo Becker sits alone on the bench after the German Bundesliga soccer match at Schueco Arena in Bielefeld. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GELSENKIRCHEN (Germany): German Bundesliga club Schalke says a second player with the coronavirus won't stop it playing Hertha Berlin on Wednesday in a game with consequences for the Bundesliga relegation battle.

Schalke said on Tuesday both infections to date involved players, who haven't been named.

The team cancelled Monday's training after the first case came to light and commissioned new virus tests which detected the second case.

The club said both players are in isolation at home and aren't displaying symptoms.

A win on Wednesday for Hertha would be a major boost to the Berlin club's hopes of avoiding relegation.

That game has already been postponed once over virus cases at Hertha last month.

On Saturday, Schalke hosts Eintracht Frankfurt, which is chasing one of the four qualifying spots for the Champions League.

On May 22, Schalke visits another team in the relegation zone, Cologne.

