STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Indian football team to leave for Qatar to prepare for June qualifiers

The final departure date will be announced soon, once official confirmation from the health authorities is received.

Published: 14th May 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Football Team

Indian Football Team (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in India, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) has decided to send the footballers to Qatar to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar in June.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Football Team wrote: "The #BlueTigers will soon be leaving for Qatar for the preparatory camp ahead of the June Qualifiers. The final departure date will be announced soon, once official confirmation from the health authorities is received."

While India is out of reckoning for a 2022 FIFA World Cup spot, but the matches against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are crucial with an eye on the 2023 Asian Cup. Earlier, the Indian team played two friendly matches against Oman and UAE in March. India drew the game against Oman and coach Igor Stimac was really happy with the team's efforts.

"From 19-11-2019 to 25-03-2021, the world has seen more struggles than ever. But, as the coach of @IndianFootball, it gives me immense pride that the beautiful country has evolved with a renewed vigour to rewrite Indian football history."

"That's the reason we could see 10 debutants with unbridled energy coming with hunger and fighting shoulder to shoulder against the likes of @OmanFA who were 23 spots ahead of us in the @FIFAcom rankings -- but they dared to fight back.

"Our task is far from being done. It's the process that started yesterday night 2000 km away from home and it'll continue until we come out with a team of #BlueTigers who will fulfil the dream of 1.4 billion Indians!" he had tweeted.

Unfortunately, India lost the next game against UAE 0-6 -- the heaviest defeat since 2010. The two friendlies were played as the team was looking to keep preparations on for the joint-qualification round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Qatar Indian Football Team
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp