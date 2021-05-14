ISL transfers: Defender Sahil Panwar to join Odisha FC from Hyderabad FC
The 21-year-old Panwar, who joined the club in 2019, was a regular in the first team at left-back in the 2019-20 season, but saw limited game time in the last Indian Super League campaign.
HYDERABAD: Indian Super League sides Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC have agreed to the transfer of defender Sahil Panwar, for an undisclosed fee, Hyderabad FC said on Friday.
The full-back will join the Juggernauts with effect from June 1.
An India youth international, he has 15 appearances for Hyderabad and will ply his trade for Odisha FC in the coming season.
"The club wishes Sahil Panwar the very best for his future," Hyderabad FC said in a release.
My journey with #HyderabadFC has been unforgettable I would like to thank the coaching staff,the support staff,my teammates,and the club's fans for their continuous support— Sahil Panwar (@Sahilpanwar36) May 14, 2021
I would like to wish the club and everyone at the club the best for their future
On to the next journey pic.twitter.com/qNcPhjmyIM